MAXTON — On Dec. 22 at about 12:43 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in the 70 block of Corey Road, Maxton in reference to a shooting.

Darrell D. Locklear of Maxton was found suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived. Locklear was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The case is under investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.