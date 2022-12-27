LUMBERTON — Robeson County drivers welcomed what some might call a Christmas miracle over the past week: continued falling gas prices throughout the region.

On Tuesday, the average price per gallon in Lumberton was $2.72; the price was 10 cents higher in the greater Robeson County area.

Gas selling for under $3 per gallon locally appears to be the trend; Lumberton last saw the average price per gallon above $3 on Dec. 11.

Statewide, average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88/g on Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are 35.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 16.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon, according to a report on Tuesday by Gas Buddy. The national price watcher stated Tuesday that the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.38/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.69/g, a difference of $2.31/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.38/g while the highest was $4.69/g, a difference of $2.31/g.

Nation wide, the average price of gasoline has fallen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.05/g today. The national average is down 50.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

For the seventh straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 4.9 cents from a week ago to $3.05 per gallon today according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 50.2 cents from a month ago and 20.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.

“While the national average declined for the seventh straight week, with oil prices rallying, it remains to be seen if we will manage another week of gasoline price declines,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’re still waiting for the national average to fall below $3 per gallon, something that is suddenly a bit less likely given the extreme cold weather, interrupting refining operations in the south, curbing gasoline production and potentially driving prices up slightly.”

De Haan said that while some of the nation’s lowest priced gas stations will probably be forced to raise prices slightly, some declines are still happening in the West Coast.

“There remains a chance, albeit smaller one, that we could still see the national average fall below $3 per gallon,” De Haan said. “With the New Year on the doorstep, however, the biggest question motorists have remains what will happen in 2023.”

The answer may not come until next week when fuel watchers report on the annual “Fuel Outlook.”

Oil prices

The price of crude oil has rallied in the last week as China has begun shifting its policies away from Covid-zero and has loosened travel restrictions, likely pushing demand for crude oil up, leading a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude to rise 36 cents to $79.87 in early trade Tuesday as markets reopened following Christmas, up from $75.76 per barrel a week ago. Brent crude oil was also up 27 cents to $84.19 per barrel in early Tuesday trade, up from $80.50 last Monday. Further rallies are possible, with all eyes on Covid case counts as China begins its reopening experiment. Should there be a significant rise in cases, it could temper oil prices and chill demand in China.

According to Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up 3 to 779 and was 193 rigs higher than a year ago. The Canadian rig count was unchanged at 199 and was 32 rigs higher than a year ago.

Oil and refined products

Last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration showed a significant 10.2 million barrel rise in oil inventories, as the SPR fell 4.7 million barrels. Crude oil inventories remain about 6% below the seasonal average. Domestic crude oil production was essentially unchanged at 12.1 million barrels per day, about 400,000 higher than a year ago. Gasoline inventories jumped 4.5 million barrels and stand about 5 million barrels above a year ago, but are still down 3% from the seasonal average. Distillate inventories rose by 1.4 million barrels and are down just 2.9% from a year ago, while remaining about 8% below the seasonal average. Implied gasoline demand, a proxy for retail demand, fell 103,000 barrels per day to 8.26 million, 3% lower than 2021, while refinery utilization slipped 3.3 percentage points to 92.2%.

Fuel demand

According to GasBuddy demand data driven by its Pay with GasBuddy card, U.S. retail gasoline demand rose last week (Sun-Sat) by 1.3% with Americans traveling ahead of Christmas. Broken down by PADD region, demand rose 2.2% in PADD 1, rose 0.6% in PADD 2, rose 1.6% in PADD 3, rose 0.9% in PADD 4, and fell 2.0% in PADD 5.

Gas price trends

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $2.99 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $2.89, $2.69, $2.79 and $2.59 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $2.92 per gallon, down 7 cents from last week and about 13 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.20 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.47 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Texas ($2.62), Oklahoma ($2.64), and Georgia ($2.66).

The states with the highest average prices: Hawaii ($5.00), California ($4.27), and Nevada ($3.92).