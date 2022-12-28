LUMBERTON — Tate Johnson of United Way has a New Year’s Resolution, and so does the Lumber River United Way. Their campaign season, which starts in August and ends in December, performs well as the year draws closer to concluding.

The end of the year is a good time for United Way, according to Johnson, because people are trying to get their donations in for the financial benefits.

“Any contribution is deductible for tax purposes,” Johnson said.

He also encouraged end-of-the-year donation.

“We do an end-of-the-year solicitation letter,” Johnson said.

But how much is the average donor giving?

“For United Way I’d say it’s about $100,” Johnson said.

Looking at 2022 as a whole, Johnson said there were more individual donations than previous years, but those donors were giving in smaller amounts.

“I would say it has bounced back since COVID,” Johnson said about donations since the pandemic began.

He said when COVID started the United Way organization was very concerned, but a pessimistic predictions proved unfounded when 2020 proved to be a good year by Johnson’s appraisal.

The Lumber River United Way is currently sharing an office building with The Robesonian. Johnson said the organization plans to relocate sometime in January to its new offices at 301 N. Water St. in downtown Lumberton.

“Renovations are almost complete. It’s exciting,” Johnson said.

Before working down the hall from The Robesonian the Lumber River United Way was based out of the Unlimited Taxes & More building, which suffered damage from an August fire at the 325 E. Fourth St.

Johnson’s New Year’s Resolution is to spend more time with his kids. Asked if the Lumber River United Way had any goals for next year, Johnson said the organization aimed to expand one of its programs.

“We hope to implement the Empty Stocking Fund in Hoke County,” Johnson said.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-426-5165 or via email at [email protected]