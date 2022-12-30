An incident involving aggravated assault at Benson Chapel Road, Rowland was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault with a deadly weapon at Powhatan Drive, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

An incident involving assault by strangulation at Jaylen Drive, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County sheriff’s Office.

The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Highway 501, Maxton; Rainbow Road, Red Springs; McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton; Chicken Road, Rowland; Sherman Road, Maxton.

The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wire Grass Road, Orrum; Tobemory Road, Parkton.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lombardy Village Road, Shannon; Fernwood Circle, Lumberton.

An incident involving larceny of tags at Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.