Kringle is a 5-year-old German Shepherd looking for his fur-ever family. Found at a fire station, Kringle is a “very sweet fella” who is athletic, gentle and house-trained. Kringle is up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccines and has been dewormed and neutered. His adoption fee is $250. Anyone interested in adopting Kringle, or wanting more information, can contact Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of N.C. Inc. by phone at 910-740-6843 or via email at [email protected]