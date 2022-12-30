LUMBERTON — The year 2022 has been a remarkable year for Robeson Community College. With much of the impacts of the pandemic fading into the distant past, many things seemed to be returning back to normal with the college holding many in-person events, such as an outdoor graduation, the first Homecoming Celebration, and much, much more.
The full article on the RCC website can be found at https://www.robeson.edu/top-10-stories-of-2022-at-robeson-community-college/
Below are listed some of the most talked about stories on the RCC Campus this year and links to The Robesonian’s relevant articles concerning each event or events:
The Golden Knights land on campus at the opening of the RCC military-affiliated resource center:
Golden Knights headline RCC Military Affiliated Resource Center
U.S. Army’s Golden Knights to jump for opening of Veterans Center at Robeson Community College
RCC begins truck driving program with Mountaire Farms donation:
Mountaire Farms donates 2 trucks to RCC’s truck driving academy
Emergency Medical Services Building opening:
Largest RCC class in history and enrollment surge:
More than 300 students receive degrees during RCC commencement
Nursing program accolades, largest graduating class, achieving national accreditation:
Launch of a major apprenticeship campaign:
Business Apprenticeship Day set for June 29 at Robeson Community College
RCC director takes part in Business NC roundtable discussion
RCC on WWAY’s Carolina Beat:
RCC students win at North Carolina SkillsUSA competition:
Cybersecurity students present at Washington D.C. conference:
RCC Cybersecurity students, faculty ‘Seize the Moment’ in Washington DC
Most successful golf tournament in history raises $80,000:
Tar Heel, Wolfpack legends to play in RCC’s Bullard golf tournament