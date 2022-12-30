LUMBERTON — The year 2022 has been a remarkable year for Robeson Community College. With much of the impacts of the pandemic fading into the distant past, many things seemed to be returning back to normal with the college holding many in-person events, such as an outdoor graduation, the first Homecoming Celebration, and much, much more.

The full article on the RCC website can be found at https://www.robeson.edu/top-10-stories-of-2022-at-robeson-community-college/

Below are listed some of the most talked about stories on the RCC Campus this year and links to The Robesonian’s relevant articles concerning each event or events:

The Golden Knights land on campus at the opening of the RCC military-affiliated resource center:

RCC begins truck driving program with Mountaire Farms donation:

Emergency Medical Services Building opening:

Largest RCC class in history and enrollment surge:

Nursing program accolades, largest graduating class, achieving national accreditation:

Launch of a major apprenticeship campaign:

RCC on WWAY’s Carolina Beat:

RCC students win at North Carolina SkillsUSA competition:

Cybersecurity students present at Washington D.C. conference:

Most successful golf tournament in history raises $80,000: