An incident involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury at Powhatan Drive, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Allendale Drive, Pembroke; El Paso Drive, Lumberton; Samp Road, Pembroke; McNeill Road, Maxton; Preston Road, Maxton.

The following incidents of discharging a firearm into occupied property were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Paul Road, Pembroke; Covington Farm, Lumberton.

The following larcenies of a firearm were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chicos Drive, Lumberton; Ponderosa Drive, Pembroke; Prospect Road, Pembroke.

The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Highway 72 West, Lumberton; Highway 71 North, Parkton; Interstate 95, Rowland.

The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Union Chapel Road, Lumberton; Quail Run Road, Lumberton; Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; McCrimmon Road, Maxton.

An incident of larceny at Mercedes Lane, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The following incidents involving arson were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Red Bank Road, Maxton; Davis Bridge Road/Barlow Road, Parkton.