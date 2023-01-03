A weather system blowing up from the South is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain the greater Robeson County area on Wednesday.

Staff report

LUMBERTON — A strong weather system is expected to blow through Robeson County early Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Tuesday.

“Thunderstorms ahead of a cold front may produce strong to marginally severe wind gusts through Wednesday evening,” the NWS forecast stated.

With up to a quarter of an inch of rain already fallen on Tuesday night, Wednesday showers are expected to bring up to half of an inch more by Wednesday morning and up to a quarter of an inch more by Wednesday night.

“Showers and thunderstorms are likely [Wednesday], then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m.,” NWS forecasters stated in a prepared media statement.

The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be near 77 degrees, according to NWS forecasters. Storm winds will be from the south blowing 7-16 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The chance of precipitation is 80%, forecasters stated.

While strong winds and heavy rain could bring localized flooding to the usual flood-prone areas, the mild, spring-like temperatures are somewhat unusual — but not uncommon for Robeson County.

“Out ahead of the line, numerous thunderstorms have been developing across parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi,” according to weather report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters. “Low-level shear is quite strong, but slowly weakened on Tuesday. Nevertheless, the potential for several semi-discrete supercells will remain posing a risk of tornadoes (some potentially strong) and locally damaging wind gusts,”

The strongest cells may also produce severe hail, forecasters said on Tuesday.

According to NOAA, highs in the upper 70s and even low 80s are not unheard of for this time of year.

The record high temperature for the month of January was 82 degrees on Jan. 26, 1909. And the first day of January in 2022 set a record high of 81 degrees.

The record for the lowest high temperature in January was 77 degrees occurring on several days since 1903.

But it can get very cold in January around the county, according to NOAA, record keepers.

The coldest day in January in Robeson County took place on Jan. 22, 1906 when the temperature dropped to -1 degrees. Temperatures hit that low again on Jan. 21, 1922.

The highest low temperature for the month of January took place Jan. 8, 2018 when the mercury climbed to 15 degrees.