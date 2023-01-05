This 1972 file photo shows Elvis Presley during a performance. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was born Jan. 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

101 Years Ago: Whiskey stills made headlines in the following story from the Jan. 5, 1922 Robesonian: “The sum of $20 will be paid to the sheriff or other police officers of Robeson county for the capture and delivery to the board of county commissioners of a copper whisky still and when the person, or persons, operating the same are arrested and convicted an additional reward of $10 will be paid.”

51 Years Ago: The following story about the Robeson County Courthouse trees topped the Jan. 5, 1972 Robesonian: “Two trees that have long stood at the right side of the Robeson County Courthouse may be chopped down. The problem is not with the trees themselves, but with the hundreds of birds that come to roost in the trees at night. The noise is deafening. But that’s not really the problem either. The problem is the mess that appears daily beneath the trees — on the ground, on the sidewalks, on the trunk of the trees — and on the unsuspecting pedestrians who walk beneath the branches of the trees.”

10 Years Ago: The NAACP calls for black assistant county manager, according to the following story in the Jan. 6, 2013 Robesonian: The new president of Robeson County’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Monday will call on the county commissioners to hire a black as an assistant county manager.

Robert Davis said that he will also ask the board that the person hired for the position be one who is acceptable to members of the county’s black community.

“The manager must be one who meets all of the requirements for the position,” Davis said.

Five Years Ago: Snow was in the forecast according to the following story in the Jan. 4, 2013 Robesonian. “Guess what is in the weather forecast for Robeson County? Snow. And if the National Weather Service is correct, it will arrive here on Friday and Saturday, giving county residents the opportunity to frolic in the white stuff. As of now, it doesn’t appear that it would disrupt the schools, which have already lost about two weeks of classroom time to Hurricane Matthew.

One Year Ago: The following story about a police officer injured in a crash made news in the Jan. 6, 2021 Robesonian: “A Fairmont police officer was airlifted to a hospital Monday night after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Officer Zackary Hunt, 21, was conducting security checks of businesses about 11 p.m. Monday when he saw a vehicle leaving the town’s business district ‘at a high rate of speed,’ according to a statement from Fairmont police Chief Jon Edwards.”

Source: Robesonian Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

Jan. 6, 1889: Pioneering Black Physician, James F. Shober of Wilmington: On Jan. 6, 1889, James Francis Shober, the first black physician with a medical degree to set up practice in North Carolina, died.

The son of an 18-year-old slave, Shober was born in the Moravian community of Salem in 1853. Circumstantial evidence indicates that his father was Francis Edwin Shober, an attorney, and congressman.

Educated first at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, the younger Shober completed medical studies at Howard University in 1878. After graduation, he returned to his native state and began practicing medicine in his home in Wilmington, then the state’s largest city. As the only black doctor in a city of more than 10,000, he was quite busy.

Shober was active in his church and in the Old North State Medical Society, an association of African American physicians that is still in existence today. His life was tragically short; he died in 1889 at age 36.

Source: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

Jan. 8, 1967: The U.S. House of Representatives joined the Senate in overriding President Andrew Johnson’s veto of the District of Columbia Suffrage Bill, giving Black men in the nation’s capital the right to vote.

Jan. 8, 1967: Tonya Harding won the ladies’ U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The U.S. Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)

Jan. 8, 1935: In 1935, rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Source: The Associated Press

