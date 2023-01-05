Chooses All-Pro for garbage pickup services

PEMBROKE — Pembroke residents, institutions, industry and/or commercial businesses could see an adjustment to the water rate fees in the future.

During the first business meeting of the year, Pembroke Town Council members heard an introduction to, and gave feedback on, what would occur when the town undergoes a water rate study that is to be conducted by the Charlotte-based consulting firm Raftilis.

The study is to evaluate the existing rate structure and communicate the basis and merits of recommended changes that could promote water and sewer sustainability and financial health.

Raftilis’ Will Kerr explained the key objectives of the study to council members and asked what approach and goals the council had in mind.

As the town moves forward with the study, Councilman Channing Jones asked that when compiling data, Raftilis would factor in the effects the pandemic had on the town’s water and sewer that resulted in the major loss of revenue.

Jones said that in reviewing the new audited data should show a “stabilization” and possibly an “uptick” in revenue sources as the town continues to open up.

Jones said in the study he would also like to see a regional comparison of what other college towns are doing with their rates.

“There’s more data that has to be driven to get some of this fine-tuning of the rate structure we’re trying to get at,” Jones said. “This is the kind of data that we need collectively to make the decision.”

Before Kerr’s presentation, Jean Klein, of the Lumber River Council of Governments, explained why the town is in need of a rate adjustment after producing the findings from the recently completed Water System Asset Inventory and Assessment, funded by a $150,000 grant from the N.C. Department of Environment Quality.

Key findings in the study showed that although the town has addressed in the past few years failing infrastructure within the wastewater treatment plants and wells, the town still has a series of decaying water lines that must be addressed within the next 10 years.

Most of the cast iron and asbestos cement lines, which are located in the central portions of Pembroke and make up 43% of the 41 miles of water lines within the town, have the highest likelihood of failure, according to the study’s findings; while all of the PVC lines, which are located on the outskirts of town and near The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, are in good or fair condition.



The study estimated that the total capital needed for the town’s water system is more than $7 million, but that number has diminished over the past three years, with the help of major grants the town has received and the town’s capital being used to make some the repair major system failures.

The town’s last major rate hike was during the 2010-11 fiscal year when rates jumped 45%. Since then no adjustments have been made to water rates, but the rate of annual inflation continues to rise, and the town is absorbing the difference, Klein said.

“You are eating that cost difference … An annual increase is what’s needed,” Klein said.

Waste collection services

In other business, the Pembroke Town Council voted 3-1 to use All-Pro Waste Service for solid waste collection services within the town’s limits.

The Lumberton-based company responded to the town’s request for bids announcement released in September as well as Pembroke Waste Collections, which the town has previously worked with for years.

All-Pro’s base bid was an annual cost of $418,417 for services, significantly lower than Pembroke Waste’s annual fee of $517,108.

Councilman Larry McNeill said that he was concerned with the lack of knowledge about All-Pro and was apprehensive about whether the company could handle servicing a town of Pembroke’s size. This ultimately led to his “no” vote.

“In the future, I would do a little more background check on these people and references,” McNeill told the manager. “If someone like me would find something, the town manager would find something.”

McNeill asked if the manager discovered why the company’s owner was “behind on his annual report to the Secretary of State Office,” which prompted Councilwoman Theresa Locklear to defer to the Town Attorney Jessica Scott.

“Attorney, is there other people in the same situation that he’s (McNeill) talking about,” Locklear asked.

“There are,” Scott answered.

“And if he does take care of it, what are the consequences? Is it something that can be corrected,” Locklear then asked.

“It is something that can be corrected,” Scott answered.

McNeill then asked for the worst-case scenario and the company never responds.

“The worst-case scenario is that the company is dissolved,” Scott said.

”All I know is, the citizens deserve the best. I don’t go out there and take these chances on somebody,” McNeill said. “I was told to not even go out there and talk to the guy. Why can’t I talk to the guy in the meeting for the public to see? Why can’t I ask him questions?”

Town Manager Tyler Thomas stated that a three-year contract will be prepared and executed but reiterated that this has not yet occurred.

Also Tuesday, council members approved the rezoning of a parcel of land on N.C. 711 from an R-20 Residential District to an Office & Institutional District to allow for the establishment of a family practice.

Heeding the request of the town manager, the council also tabled a public hearing for a special use request to operate a smoke shop/tobacco store on 101 E. Rail Road Street, due to an incomplete application.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.