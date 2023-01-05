A woman walks through unclaimed bags at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Salt Lake City International Airport on Dec. 29, in Salt Lake City. Poor weather during the holidays disrupted flights throughout the country, but Robeson County and the rest of the Southeast remain dry and cold.

2022’s rainfall is featured on the graph in the green line. The normal amount of rainfall is shown with the brown line. The wettest year on record, 1924, is represented by the blue line, and the driest year, 2007, with the red line.

LUMBERTON — The year has changed but the dry, cold winter continues unabated.

Lumberton did not have a white Christmas. No snow fell and the holidays were the parched conclusion to a year of drought. And Lumberton can expect the beginning of 2023 to unfold in a similarly desiccated manner thanks to La Niña, though with exceptions like the severe thunderstorm on Jan. 4 which toppled power lines and caused the National Weather Service to issue a tornado watch.

Tim Armstrong, Meteorologist and Climate Program Leader with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, explained the reasons for the bone-dry winter and some other enlightening facts about recent and past weather.

Armstrong said the global weather pattern La Niña, which he stated was the opposite of El Niño, was likely to blame for the dry weather. He said La Niña is expected to continue into at least February of 2023.

The NOAA website went into greater detail about La Niña, explaining it and El Niño as dichotomous halves of the greater weather phenomenon the El Niño-Southern Oscillation cycle, or ENSO. NOAA explained El Niño as the phase when the Equatorial Pacific Ocean is warmer and La Niña as the phase when the Equatorial Pacific Ocean is colder, and with either phase affecting global weather in opposite ways.

“During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the Southeast,” stated the NOAA website.

Armstrong said each of the past eight years, 2015 through 2022, Lumberton has seen annual average temperatures higher than the current 30 year average. He said Lumberton’s annual average temperature in 2022 was 64.6 degrees, which tied for the seventh warmest year since keeping records began in 1903.

“This is very likely due to ongoing climate change. Despite the brief period of cold weather we experienced at Christmas, the trend toward warmer temperatures should continue over the coming decades,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong said eastern North Carolina experienced a drought throughout most of 2022, with a brief respite between July and the beginning of Oct. Lumberton’s rainfall in 2022 was 34.55 inches, making 2022 the driest year since 2009, and 8.07 inches below normal expected rainfall.

Armstrong said the most surprising weather occurrence of 2022 was the snowstorms which opened the year and visited snow upon Lumberton on Jan. 21-22 and later again on 29. Armstrong said the first storm brough two to four inches and the second another single inch of snow.

“It’s no surprise the eastern Carolinas haven’t seen a lot of snow in recent years, so seeing two measurable events so close in time was quite interesting,” said Armstrong.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]