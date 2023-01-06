RED SPRINGS — The first meeting of the Red Springs Board of Commissioners in the young year of 2023 was quick by design, and significantly consisted of board comments and an update about the local library. One resident was in attendance, physically, though the mayor also welcomed those watching from afar through their devices.

“I think we do need to have a short session tonight,” said Mayor Edward Henderson.

Commissioner Murray McKeithan bid his fellow board members and other attendees a happy new year. Chief Brent Adkins also wished everyone a happy new year as he entered. Adkins took his seat while Mayor Henderson and Mayor Pro-Tem Ronnie Patterson quietly conversed.

Nobody spoke during the public input section. The mayor made a motion to add an item to the agenda and allow the library staff members present at the meeting to speak. Commissioner Duron Burney made the motion and it was carried unanimously and added to the agenda as item number six. Item number five, the consent agenda, was passed via a motion from Commissioner Neil Lea’kes, and accepted unanimously by the board members.

The library staff from the McMillan Memorial Library, new manager Jim Nance and outreach specialist Asia Carter, spoke on the library’s recent affairs. Nance, a retail manager with four decades experience in that sector, called McMillan Memorial a nice little library and the job a perfect fit for him. Carter listed the library staff’s as including outreach, the facilities, and ensuring high quality services.

Carter said around $40,000 in grant money had been put to use enlarging the library computer labs with six new computers for a grand total of 11 public computers, an expansion so great it required relocating the lab itself. Carter said the library was now offering a new service wherein library patrons may borrow Chromebooks for a period up to two weeks.

Carter described in detail three library programs. Reaching Readers at UNC Health Southeastern will provide books and free resources in the coming winter. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program pushes parents and their young children to read, with the library providing tracking and milestone prizes, of which Carter reported there were already 25 winners.

Carter also brought up the North Carolina Museum of Art’s craft kits, of which her son was currently an active participant. She said she had a good incentive for him to finish the kits- if he finishes a kit, he receives more television time as a reward. Carter said the kits intended users ranged from five to adult. The kits themselves replicated the works of a North Carolina artist.

Carter stated the McMillan Memorial Library received on average 140 visitors a month. Commissioner Edmonds asked if the board could add the dates for the library programs to the agenda. Town Manager David Ashburn said to Carter to send the dates to him so he could add them to the newsletter.

Mayor Henderson asked Carter if the library sent personnel to the schools. Carter responded the youth services librarian did for Dr. Seuss Week. Nance said the library was selling old books, some as inexpensive as a dollar, as part of their efforts to update the library’s stocks and remove outdated materials. Nance said many of the books were not ones you would find for sale.

After the library presentations concluded Commissioner Burney said the town needed to be cleaned up, and residents needed to put their trash in the trash bags, and not leave their trash on the streets. Commissioners Lea’Kes thanked the water department for their expedient repairing of the water pipes that burst underground. Commissioners Edmonds and McKeithan also took the comments section as an opportunity to wish everyone a happy new year. Patterson thanked the town workers for their service.

“I’ve seen the Three Musketeers in action,” Patterson said, before adding the three women in question deserved a raise.

Patterson also thanked the board for working together and making tough decisions. Town Manager Ashburn said the town had held great events over the 2022 holidays.

“They say there’s nothing to do, and we’re putting stuff out there for them to do,” Ashburn said.

Commissioner Caroline Sumpter thanked the police for their monthly reports. Mayor Henderson also thanked the women who held down the fort recently and mentioned the board’s short agenda. He said there would always be complaints but at the moment there were relatively few residents complaining.

Henderson urged town workers to park their trucks at the side of the road, saying when they parked in a secluded area, people would assume they were “goofing off.”

“Some things are getting better,” Mayor Henderson said.

“I don’t know if we had a murder this past year. I don’t know if we had a suicide this past year,” Henderson said, before stating Durham has killings every day, and living in a small town had its benefits.

