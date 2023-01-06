LUMBERTON — The United States Army’s 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus is coming to Robeson Community College.

Chances are that you’ve seen them on the Today Show, Good Morning America, the Kelly Clarkson Show, or you’ve heard their famous rendition of “My Girl” that recently went viral on social media. Now you can see them perform in person on January 24 at 9:00 a.m. in the ADL Auditorium.

“The 82nd Army Airborne Chorus is highly sought after,” Sherry Lofton, an English instructor and the organizer of the event said. “They perform numerous shows each year and are booked for major events recognizing veterans. They have performed at NFL games, several performing arts centers, and colleges.”

“With so many performances around the U.S. including performances for our troops, it’s an honor that we are getting them to perform for us,” stated Lofton.

The concert is free and open to the public.

“It is a privilege to have the 82nd Airborne All-American Chorus perform on our campus,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “I hope everyone has an opportunity to come out and enjoy a phenomenal concert featuring our Nation’s finest.”

Robeson Community College invited the chorus to campus as part of its initiatives to raise awareness of military and veterans’ needs.

“Our community and students need this continued jolt of veteran awareness. It is our hope that our veteran students and veteran family members will see our continued effort to bring military awareness and recognition to those who served,” stated Lofton. “It is easy for a community to forget that such a culture exists not just on a base but within their neighbors, other students, and veterans who don’t always identify themselves as a veteran.”

Robeson Community College just recently opened the Military Affiliated Resource Center for military students, veterans, and their dependents in April 2022.

“We hope a visit from the 82nd Army Airborne Chorus will help show our veterans that we continue to “see” them,” Lofton said. “We are all looking forward to their appearance.”

Lofton says she expects the patriotic concert performance to be a hit with students, faculty, staff, and community members.

“For many, it may be a once in a lifetime experience. Our soldiers work hard and do amazing things for us. I want our community to see just how much they do,” Lofton said.

There’s already one person planning to get a front-row seat.

“I cannot wait to see them perform,” Singler said. “This is going to be one of the best events happening in Robeson County this year.”