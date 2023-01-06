LUMBERTON — State Sen. Danny Britt has been selected for the Class of 2023 Rodel Fellowship, a premier leadership development program for elected leaders.

Each year, the program selects 24 state and local-level leaders, divided between the political parties, to come together for a series of three multi-day seminars held over a two-year period.

Working with leading scholars as moderators, the fellows read and discuss classic texts dealing with ethical values, democratic principles, and wise and effective leadership. Those texts include the Declaration of Independence, the preamble to the United States Constitution, and writings by Frederick Douglass, Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King Jr., among many others.

“I am honored to have been selected as a 2023 Rodel Fellow. I am looking forward to attending the 2023 conference in Aspen, Colorado. This is great opportunity to grow professionally and to learn from other lawmakers around the country,” Britt said.

Since its founding in 2005, the Rodel Fellowship has helped nearly 400 state and local elected officials. These fellows have gone on to serve as United States senators, governors, mayors, party leaders, cabinet secretaries, members of Congress and vice president of the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.rodelinstitute.org/programs/rodel-fellowship/.