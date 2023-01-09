ST. PAULS — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force arrested a St. Pauls man Monday, wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday.

Trevion M. Cooper, 25, was arrested at approximately 12:49 a.m. in connection to the death of Amonte M. Blocker, 26, of St. Pauls, according to a release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Cooper is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary, discharging a weapon in an enclosure to incite fear and assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor.

Deputies responded at 9:45 p.m. Saturday to a residence located in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Dr., St . Pauls, in reference to an individual shot, according to the sheriff’s office. Blocker was found deceased upon the arrival of the deputies. A second person at the residence was also assaulted.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Cooper are asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100