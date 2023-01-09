LUMBERTON — Robeson County drivers saw a sharp rebound in gas prices over the weekend as average prices at local stations moved back above the $3 threshold.

The average price of a gallon of gas in the county on Monday was $3.14, up from $2.91 on Friday.

In Lumberton proper the average price of gas increased 20 cents, from $2.87 on Friday to $3.07 on Monday.

Price watchers pointed to the cold weather in other parts of the country for the recent price hike.

“The recent surge in gas prices caused by frigid weather and robust holiday road travel may be ending,” according to a prepared statement from AAA.

“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But it is likely that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter.”

Likewise, a Monday statement from GasBuddy linking the price increase to cold weather around the country — as well as international variables.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.”

According to an analysis from GasBuddy, oil markets were solidly in the black to start the first full-length trading week since mid-December, as China issued fresh import quotas for crude oil, driving up demand and pushing oil prices higher.

“While gasoline prices have rallied, average diesel prices continue to drift lower, which certainly bodes well for the overall economy, De Haan stated. “As long as refiners are able to get back online soon from previous cold-weather outages, we could see supply start to recover at the same time demand is weak, which could bring gas prices down again. The window of opportunity, however, is shrinking, and by late February or early March, we’ll likely kick off the seasonal rise in gasoline prices.”

In early Monday trade, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $2.34 per barrel to $76.11, still, a nearly $3 drop from last week’s $79.24 per barrel level from Tuesday, according to the GasBuddy report. Brent crude oil was up $2.21 to $80.78 per barrel, still some $4 per barrel lower than last Tuesday’s $84.95 print.

“While demand is slumping in the U.S. as we enter a bit of hibernation in the winter, China’s reopening plans have put the spotlight on oil consumption which may rise sharply in China, along with economic activity as travel restrictions are loosened,” De Haan said.

Quick Stats From AAA

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: Ohio (+22 cents), Colorado (+17 cents), Wyoming (+16 cents), Indiana (+16 cents), Iowa (+15 cents), North Carolina (+13 cents), Minnesota (+13 cents), Illinois (+12 cents), Michigan (+12 cents) and Arkansas (+12 cents).

The nation’s top 10 most expensive markets: Hawaii ($5.00), California ($4.42), Nevada ($3.96), Washington ($3.92), Alaska ($3.72), Oregon ($3.70), Pennsylvania ($3.65), Washington, D.C. ($3.47), New York ($3.45) and Arizona ($3.42).

Oil Market Dynamics From AAA

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 10 cents to settle at $73.77. A lower dollar helped to push crude prices higher at the end of the week. However, crude prices declined earlier in the week amid ongoing global economic concerns due to rising COVID-19 cases in China. Crude prices could decline further this week if economic concerns persist.

Gas Price Trends From GasBuddy

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.29 per gallon, up 30 cents from last week, followed by $3.19, $2.99, $2.89 and $3.09 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.19 per gallon, up 10 cents from last week and about 6 cents lower than the national average.

The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.11 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.72 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices: Georgia ($2.77), Texas ($2.83), and Mississippi ($2.88).

The states with the highest average prices: Hawaii ($4.95), California ($4.35), and Nevada ($3.91).

