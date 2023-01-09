LUMBERTON — The Lumber River United Way is now accepting applications for the Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter Program.

The deadline to submit the applications is at 5 p.m. Jan. 23. Agency applications must be signed and emailed with attachments to [email protected]

Robeson County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Robeson County Phase 40 has been chosen to receive $63,685 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North American, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

The national board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local board will determine how funds are awarded and distributed among local service agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Robeson County. It is also responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

The local board will give high priority to applicants who provide rental/mortgage and utilities assistance.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds may download the application from the lumberriveruw.org website. For assistance with any questions or concerns, contact Tomeika Munn, director of Community Impact at [email protected]