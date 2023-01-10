LUMBERTON — At least three events will be held next week to commemorate the life and legacy of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Born on Jan. 15, 1929, King’s birthday became a national holiday in 1971 to be observed the third Monday in January. The day commemorates the life and work of King who was a Baptist minister and prominent leader in the American civil rights movement.

Fairmont MLK Celebration

The mayor of the Town of Fairmont has again directed the Stop the Violence Group to organize the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, a fitting task, seeing as the group carries the same message as King.

“Our vision for Stop the Violence aligns with the dream of Martin Luther King’s,” said Heather Seibels, Fairmont commissioner and Stop the Violence chief financial officer.

“They do such a wonderful job in our community … helping children and empowering children,” said Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp.

At noon on Monday, the event, which will be held at the Fairmont Heritage Center, will begin, featuring Fairmont High School alumnus the Rev. Jeremy Buie. He will deliver the remarks on the day.

The celebration will also include performances by the Rosenwald Elementary School Choir and Robeson County’s own Dontrell Briggs, who was a finalist on American Idol.

During the event, Fairmont students will showcase materials that commemorate Martin Luther King Day and showcases their talent during an exhibit.

Continuing a tradition that began at the MLK event in 2006, Kemp will present the Martin Luther King Unity Award to a student from Rosenwald Elementary School, Fairmont Middle School and Fairmont High School. The certificate is presented to students identified as a unifier of their perspective school.

The event will end with lunch and an act of service, which will be the distribution of 250 boxes of food, courtesy of Mountaire Farms.

Lumberton events

In Lumberton, the Robeson County Black Caucus will sponsor its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at noon on Monday at the Bethany Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Ricky L. Banks will be the guest speaker.

Banks is a native of Camden County who holds several degrees in religious studies and is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Ministry from Regent University.

Banks is the son of the late Adeline and John Lee Banks, but was reared in South Mills by his grandmother, the late Carrie Eason.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. presented Banks in 1982 and 1991 with an award for his outstanding work in the field of religion. He is past-moderator for the Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association, past president of the Association’s Ministerial Alliance, secretary to the Ordination Council, chairman of the Building Committee and member of the Association’s Executive Board. In 2006, Banks was awarded the Distinguished Alumni award from the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education.

In 2016, Banks was awarded the Outstanding Community Leadership Award in Currituck. He has served as an adjunct faculty member for the Old and New Testaments at Elizabeth City State University. He also served as the secretary of The Elizabeth City State University Foundation. Prior to being elected president, Banks served as vice president at-large of The General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina, Inc. He has done extensive travel for foreign missions in Haiti, South Africa and Jamaica.

Banks has served as the Senior Pastor of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church for the past 39 years.

He is married to the former Shelva Watson and is the proud father of two daughters: Lucretia, a graduate of North Carolina Central University and currently employed at Elizabeth City State University and Leah a graduate and employee of Elizabeth City State University.

On Jan. 21, a Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will be held in South Lumberton, on the road that bears his name. The parade will begin at noon. Following the parade, vendors will be lined up at the Sandy Grove Baptist Church until 2 p.m.

Parade entries — including churches, sororities, fraternities, car and motorcycle clubs, pageant kings and queens and elected officials among others — will be accepted through Jan. 17. Contact Eshonda Hooper at [email protected]

