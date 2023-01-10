PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is partnering with Robeson Community College to host a resource fair for prospective students from the Hispanic and Latiné communities in Robeson County.

The event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Robeson Community College in Building 13 on Jan. 25.

A team of admissions counselors will be on hand to provide undergraduate opportunities at UNCP tailored for Hispanic and Latiné students. Informal sessions will focus on financial aid, scholarships, club, organizations, and resources. Prospective students will have the opportunity to complete an on-site application at no cost.

All information will be offered in Spanish and English. Refreshments will be served.

For additional information, contact Kara Atkins via email at [email protected]