LUMBERTON — The City of Lumberton’s finances received a clean report Wednesday as the accounting firm of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Company presented the results of its recent audit report to City Council members during a meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

“We issued an unmodified report, which is the highest level of a quote-unquote clean report, if you will,” said Alan Thompson, an accountant with the firm who gave Wednesday’s presentation.

The total fund balance in the city’s general fund was $8,045,768 for the fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30. This is up from $5,832,914 in the fiscal year 2021; the figure has been between $5- and $6 million in each fiscal year from 2018-21.

This amount represents 19.07% of the city’s general fund expenditures, a figure which is used to assess the city’s financial wellbeing; this figure increased substantially, from 8.39% in the fiscal year 2021, and is the highest mark in any year during the five years of data included in the audit report.

“On fund balances, on everything besides general fund, while it’s important, what you’re really looking for is cash flow out of your two proprietary funds, and your other governmental funds may go up and down depending on what status a project might be,” Thompson said. “The main thing you’re looking for on fund balance is the general fund.”

The city’s general fund revenues came in at $1,900,473 less than expenditures, though this is the lowest gap within the last five years; total general fund revenues were $25,758,489 and expenditures were $27,658,962. Light and Power Fund revenues were $2,234,572 more than its expenditures, while Water and Sewer Fund revenues were $1,727,397 more than its expenditures.

The general fund has $7,103,156 in cash and has a balance of $8,045,768, the audit states. The Light and Power Fund has $6,232,997 in cash and a balance of $21,453,849; the Water and Sewer Fund has $7,101,109 in cash and a balance of $54,525,737; and other governmental funds have $756,571 in cash and a balance of $508,457. These figures total to $20,437,172 in cash and a total fund balance of $84,025,354.

The city’s debt on governmental activities sits at $13,648,114, down from $13,983,301 in the fiscal year 2021. The city’s debt for business-type activities showed a more substantial drop; it was $4,904,596 for the fiscal year 2022, down from $6,502,862 in the previous year.

The city has 60 days to respond if it has any concerns, Thompson said.

The city remains on the Local Government Commission’s “watch list,” which is based on the general fund balance and how that compares as a percentage to its general fund expenditures, but Thompson said he hopes the city will soon come off that list. The LGC says its threshold is 25% — the city’s mark is 19.07% — but Thompson said that is more or less an arbitrary figure and the decision is also based on each city’s circumstances and the LGC’s interpretation.

Councilman Chris Howard asked if three major disasters — subtly referencing the impacts of two hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic — have any consideration on this.

“I think patience is probably the only consideration they’ll give you on that, and I think over time may ask you to get to some sort of a long term plan to get you to a higher level because of some of those items,” Thompson said. “Y’all know it better than most folks … I’m sure everybody’s grateful for FEMA’s support, but sometimes the checks take a long time to show up. So having enough resources to pay up front while you wait on those checks is very important.”

Councilman Leroy Rising commented that council members should be “cognizant” that the numbers are a little bit “inflated” after an increase in the general fund balance resulted in part from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which the city will no longer receive from the federal government in 2023 and beyond; as a result, he said, 2023 “needs to be a conservative year.”

Library gives service update

Robeson County Public Library Director Katie Fountain gave a library services update to the Council, an update that has been given recently to several municipal boards around the county.

In it, Fountain discussed new library programming. This includes the ability for members of the public to rent Google Chromebook computers, of which 50 are available throughout the county; the installation of four literary centers throughout the county for youth which are located at locations such as City Laundromat on Roberts Avenue, where children can read and learn while there with their parents; baby welcome bags to send to UNC Health Southeastern; and the relaunch of the “1000 books before kindergarten” program, among others.

“The library is so much more than books right now,” Fountain said. “Books are still wonderfully important, but we have other services to offer.”

A healthy discussion followed Fountain’s presentation. Howard asked about security for the Chromebooks; Fountain said they have the same filtering software as in-house computers, have tracking software and can be disabled if they are not returned, and will assess a replacement charge if the devices are not returned after notification.

After Fountain’s initial presentation included mention of grant funds intended to grow library services in Native American communities, Howard asked what the library is doing to make similar progressions in African-American communities.

Fountain stated that the library system has a five-year strategic plan, which was implemented July 1, 2021, and a part of that plan is “trying to be strategic and intentional” in this context. The library has been “building more diverse collection, because representation in collections is important,” she said. The Native American grants were applied for not to favor that community, but because the library didn’t want to leave on the table any funding it could acquire, Fountain said.

Part of Howard’s question also included the former use of a mobile library bus; Fountain stated that the existing bus was flooded during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the cost to replace it was more than the library could fund, in part because of low usage, but the library continues community outreach; this includes resuming school visits, which were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, Howard asked where the library stands on banning books, particularly including those by Black authors.

“Freedom to read and freedom to listen are core values,” Fountain said. “We have adopted those statements of freedom into our collection development plan. We do not believe in censoring and it’s important our voices be heard.”

Fountain said in nine years she’s led the library, only one challenge to materials has gone all the way to the library board, and that was over what she described as an adult film; instead, the public has expressed appreciation for all the new materials the library brings in, she said.

Funding provided for addiction medicine service

Council members also heard a presentation from JoAnne Branch, representing Sail Initiative, which raises funds to operate Breeches Buoy Addiction Medicine Services, an organization which operates to help patients with critical substance abuse disorder concerns at UNC Health Southeastern.

Branch stated that in the last 18 months, about 2,300 patients have been helped by the service; of these, 70% accepted first-line recommendations to move on to treatment.

Just this week, she said, 19 patients were referred to Breeches Buoy on Monday, another 19 on Tuesday, and 14 had already been referred Wednesday before the 11 a.m. meeting.

Over 60% of referrals to the Department of Social Services in Robeson County are secondary to substance use disorder, Branch said, and 70% of infants in neonatal intensive care are being treated for withdrawals due to their mother’s substance use disorder.

Robeson County is one of three communities statewide with the type of service that Breeches Buoy provides, Branch said.

Council members pledged $3,700 in discretionary funds to the organization, with several members pledging $500 each.

Tanglewood Drainage Project update

Public Works Director Rob Armstrong gave a brief update on the Tanglewood Drainage Project as Council members approved a change order for $309,377.75.

The change order covers select backfill materials that were required when unsuitable soils were encountered, Armstrong said, and also covers overruns for curb and gutter sidewalk replacements that were not originally anticipated.

This will be paid for using State Legislative Appropriations allocated for drainage infrastructure. The money was originally connected to the floodgate planned to be built underneath Interstate 95 near VFW Road, but that project has sufficient funding elsewhere and also likely won’t need to be funded for about 18 months, until after the I-95 reconstruction starts.

Armstrong said the city anticipates the Tanglewood project will be complete around late March to early April.

The project consists of stormwater piping being replaced to relieve flooding issues around UNC Health Southeastern and in the Tanglewood community. The $6.8 million project is funded from a federal grant and will preserve an estimated 1,800 jobs in the area. The construction phase of the project began in June 2021.

Application fees to increase

Council members approved a recommendation by the Planning Department to increase various application fees for various requests and permits. The move is due to the increase in advertisement costs in The Robesonian, the agenda item stated.

The increases include: rezoning fees, variance fees, special use permit fees and appeal fees, each from $250 to $350; annexation fees, from $100 to $200; zoning letter fees, from $5 to $15; and an new fee for zoning text amendments, set at $300.

Rezoning, variance, special use permit, appeal and annexation fees have not changed since before 2001, according to city records.

All of these applications, excluding zoning letters, are required either by general statutes, the Land Use Ordinance or both, to be advertised in a newspaper with general circulation.

Other business

In other business, the Council:

— Heard a presentation from Mary Gipson, who said businesses in Robeson County are eligible to receive small business loans from U.S. Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance if they were economically impacted by Hurricane Ian last year.

— Approved a special use permit by Jimmy Cox for the construction of a “mother-in-law suite” on his property. The city’s planning board recommended the condition that the suite cannot be used as rental property, but Council approved the request without that condition. Cox said he does not plan to rent the suite at the present time but won’t rule it out in the future.

— Approved for Kennan Construction & Consulting Co. to be selected to perform asbestos services regarding the Housing Mitigation Grant Program for homes affected by Hurricane Florence, at a cost of $575 per house for inspection and $125 per house for clearance.

— Approved a multi-band radio purchase by the Emergency Services Department at a cost of $5,674.85, which was budgeted.

— Approved the Lumber River Council of Government’s quote of $50,000 for updates to the Land Use Permit; this was increased from a previous quote of $35,000 due to rising costs.

— Approved for the North Carolina Department of Transportation to purchase four parcels of land adjacent to Interstate 95 due to the planned widening of the highway. The total cost of the four parcels was $58,400.

— Amended a previously-approved agreement with NCDOT for property surrounding the bridge on West Second Street which will be reconstructed. NCDOT agreed to buy the land for $19,500, but realized some of that property belonged to another owner and not the city; NCDOT reduced its offer proportionately to $8,575 and the city countered at $11,150, which was accepted.

— Approved a change order for a substation transformer oil re-inhibitor. The cost of $25,534 was previously approved, and the total cost is now $29,078, a $3,544 increase; $40,000 was budgeted.

— Approved the following designations of Community Revitalization Funds: $1,350 to the Robeson County Black Caucus for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration; and $650 for the Public Schools of Robeson County golf tournament, which raises money for scholarships.

