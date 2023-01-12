RALEIGH — Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) announced this week that he intends to appoint Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R- Robeson) to eight committees for the 2023-24 legislative biennium.

Additionally, Britt was tapped to serve as the co-chair of Senate Judiciary and Senate Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety Committee.

Britt will serve also on the following committees during the biennium: Senate Appropriations on Base Budget, Commerce and Insurance, Finance, Health Care, Rules and Operations of the Senate and Joint Commission on Governmental Operations.

The lion’s share of legislative work happens during committee meetings at the General Assembly. Committee meetings are where bills are presented, debated and amended before they go to the full Senate to be voted on.

In his position on the Judiciary Committee, Britt will have a role in shaping legislation related to criminal justice reform and public safety.

“I want to thank Sen. Britt for being willing to bring his expertise to the Senate Judiciary and Appropriations on Justice and Public Safety committees. I look forward to seeing the work Sen. Britt does this session on behalf of his district and all North Carolinians,” Berger said.

Britt has served on the Senate Judiciary Committee as well as the Senate Appropriations of Justice and Public Safety Subcommittee since being elected to the N.C. Senate.

“I previously chaired the Senate Transportation committee, but I will no longer be serving as the chair so I can dedicate even more time to the courts and address concerns about public safety,” Britt said. “I am proud to continue my service as chair of the Judiciary and Senate Appropriations of Justice and Public Safety committees, since my background as a former prosecutor, private practice attorney, and Lieutenant Colonel in the Army National Guard brings real-world experience to the legislature. Our law enforcement, military, and court system need all the funding that we can provide.”