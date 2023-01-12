LUMBERTON — On Wednesday at 11:24 a.m. a 911 call was received reporting a fire at 903 Magnolia Way. Lumberton police and fire were dispatched and on arrival first responders were notified someone was inside an apartment.

Firefighters entered the apartment and located the victim and remove him from the residence. The victim had suffered severe burns and was airlifted from the scene for treatment.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

