ROWLAND — The Rowland Board of Commissioners did not hold its regularly scheduled meeting on the night of Jan. 10 because not enough members of the board were available, meaning no quorum could be made, and the meeting was rescheduled for the night of the next Tuesday, which falls on Jan. 17.

However, an agenda for the meeting was released, and featured no old business and a number of new developments. Business originally intended for discussion on Jan. 10 will instead be discussed at the future meeting on Jan. 17, including starting a clothing drive for children at the town’s elementary school, stated Mayor Robert McDougald.

According to a message included as part of the Jan. 10 agenda from Town Clerk David Townsend, the Town Hall HVAC’s heating component ceased functioning. This occurred over the Christmas season, according to Townsend, and given the frigid winter was an unwelcome start to the new year. McDougald referred to the heating unit as very antiquated. Townsend said Ted Filli had contacted the Laurinberg-based Earls Electric about the heating unit.

“They have ordered a replacement circuit panel to repair the is existing unit; however, the technicians indicate this unit is over 35 years old and should be replaced. As a matter of fact, we are having to “Special Order” this replacement part just to get the unit working again,” wrote Townsend.

Townsend explained the replacement part would cost approximately $1,400 and said the town would have to pay an even larger sum of $13,800 for a whole replacement unit in the near future. Townsend concluded by asking the town to approve the current repairs and be aware the unit will ultimately have to be replaced.

A second message from Townsend detailed the future sale of town vehicles, which he said were older, had been removed from the town’s insurance policy, and were not running. These vehicles include three dump trucks and four pickup trucks, described by McDougald as a surplus in the public works department.

“On these vehicles are deemed surplus as time permits the staff will attempt to sale these vehicles following all state rules and regulations,” wrote Townsend.

Some business was accomplished despite the absence of a meeting, like the establishment of a fund raiser for a resident who lost their house in a fire over the weekend, stated McDougald, adding that a Go-Fund me page has been set up to assist her in her recovery.

“We would have also discussed the wood waste debris that has been cleared and removed from the old Rowland landfill that has been mandated by the Department of Environmental Quality,” McDougald said.

“The major change in operations is that as the town collects the wood waste every week, we are being required to direct haul it to a state approved landfill,” Townsend wrote in an update on the wood waste site cleanup.

Townsend also said this was resulting in additional costs to the solid waste contract. He explained the town staffed was continuing to watch and calculating the extra solid waste.

“However, these changes will place the town in compliance with following all state rules concerning disposal of wood waste collected in the town,” wrote Townsend in the update.

