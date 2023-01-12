LUMBERTON — The RCC Foundation will unveil its Veteran’s Wall of Honor on Friday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. with a special tribute.

The ceremony will begin outside by the new flagpoles between Building 13 and Building 14 with Lumbee Warriors MSG Raymond Hunt and CSM Gary Deese raising the flag they donated to the college. The National Anthem will be sung by Councilman Eric Chavis, followed by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Lofton who will speak on “what the flag means.”

There will be a special presentation by RCC Instructor and SPC Sherry Lofton with the DAVA Unit 7 in which the winner of the 2022 Veteran’s Day Writing Contest will be announced. The winner will read their poem aloud and give their thoughts on “what is a veteran.”

A tribute to fallen soldiers will be made by MSG Walter Smith, Quartermaster with the VFW Post 8969, followed by a 21-gun salute and playing of Taps by the Robeson County Honor Guard, ending with the grand reveal of the Veterans Wall of Honor, featuring all six branches of government – United States Army, United States Marine Corps, United States Navy, United States Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and the United States Space Force.

“We are so excited to finally be able to unveil this amazing work of art for our Military Affiliated Resource Center,” stated RCC President Melissa Singler. “This shows the outpouring of support for our active-duty military students, our veterans, and military families, and I am just so happy that this day is here.”

“This is such a beautiful way to honor a loved one that has served our country,” Singler said. “I am honored to purchase one for my husband who proudly served in the United States Army.”

The unveiling will take place inside Building 13 by the Military Affiliated Resource Center (MARC) entrance.

“All donors who gave to the Veterans Wall of Honor received a personal invitation to the event,” stated Heather Seibles, the donor and major gift specialist for the RCC Foundation.

Seibles says that during the recent telethon on Giving Tuesday, the Foundation raised enough money to establish the MARC scholarship for veterans.

“It is an ongoing fundraiser,” stated Seibles. “We still have over 500 slots available for purchase on the Veterans Wall of Honor.”

Giving levels for plaques on the Veterans Wall of Honor include $250 for white stripes, $500 for red stripes, $750 for middle red strips, and $1000 for stars. Donors can provide text for 2 lines per plate, 21 characters each.

“If you are interested in purchasing a plaque to honor a loved one, we encourage you to come out to this event,” Singler said. “You’ll have a chance to see the Veterans Wall of Honor in person and meet the staff of the RCC Foundation and MARC, as well as enjoy a patriotic celebration to honor our Nation’s heroes, many of whom attend or are alumni of RCC.”

For more information on the Veterans Wall of Honor, please call (910) 272-3235 or click here to read the brochure: https://www.robeson.edu/wp-content/uploads/veteran-wall-of-honor.pdf

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College.