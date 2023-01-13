NORFOLK — Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Downing, a Lumberton native serving as a fire controlman, received an award while serving aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), on Dec. 28.

USS Iwo Jima’s leadership recognizes sailors monthly for demonstrating superior dedication to the ship’s core values of learning, improvement, wellness, ownership and safety.

Downing was recognized for exemplifying the core value of wellness.

Downing volunteers her personal time at the USO in the Norfolk International Airport and encourages her peers to volunteer in the local community.

“Being a positive example for junior sailors helps in building my morale and wellness,” said Downing.

Downing is a 2010 graduate of Lumberton High School and has served in the Navy since Aug. 2018.

Downing also earned an associate degree from American Military University in 2022.

Amphibious assault ships, such as USS Iwo Jima, project power and maintain presence by serving as the cornerstone of the Amphibious Readiness Group / Expeditionary Strike Group.

Amphibious Readiness Groups provide the Marine Corps with a means of ship-to-shore movement by helicopter in addition to movement by landing craft.

USS Iwo Jima has supported major humanitarian-assistance and combat operations in which the United States has been involved.

USS Iwo Jima is named for the battle of Iwo Jima fought in 1945, in which three divisions of U.S. Marines took control of a tiny island from more than 20,000 enemy defenders.

The ship’s motto is a quote from Fleet Adm. Chester Nimitz: “Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue.”

There were 27 U.S. service members awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for their heroic actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima, more than any other single operation during World War II.

