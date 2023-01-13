RED SPRINGS — Members of the public are invited to a forum to comment on the naming of the Red Springs High School Football Stadium in honor of longtime school board member Mike Smith.

The forum will take place at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Red Springs High School cafeteria.

The purpose of the forum is to gather comment before a board vote in February.

The nomination to name the football stadium at the Red Springs Athletic Complex the “Mike Smith Stadium” was given by the community, members of the Red Springs High School Booster Club and Red Springs High principal before it was submitted by PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt to the superintendent. It was then presented as an information item on Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Mike, who serves as the District 6 representative on the PSRC Board of Education, graduated from Red Springs High School in 1976 and was a star athlete during his time there. He has served on the school board for more than 30 years and during his time he has served as board chairman and leader of multiple committees.

Smith has also been very involved in the community, serving on various civic groups.

He has demonstrated exemplary leadership and serves as a positive role model for members of the community and students. Smith is always present to support students at athletic events and provides positive and uplifting feedback to our students.

He is well respected in the community because of his character and his service in the Red Springs community.

“He also has been a tireless supporter to ensure the Red Springs High School Athletic Complex was built and had all it needed to be a premier complex for our region. Without Mike’s support and effort, we are not sure the complex would have existed today,” said PSRC Athletic Director Jerome Hunt on Tuesday as he presented the nomination as an information item to board members.

“Let me just say, we all know Mike personally and the naming of this stadium would be a great honor for him. I support this nomination 100% and I hope you do, also,” he added.

For additional information, contact Jessica Horne, PSRC Chief Communications Officer. Horne can be reached at 910-733-6027 or via email at [email protected]