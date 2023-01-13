THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: Fires of unknown origin damaged the Robeson county jail around $1,500 at 5:30 Thursday afternoon. the fire started among some paper in the attic and had made considerable headway when discovered. The loss is covered by insurance. The fire company had the flames under control soon after the alarm was turned in. the cells in the jail were flooded with water and the 12 prisoners were kept in the court house Thursday night, special guards keeping watch over them. They were placed back in jail early Friday morning.

50 Years Ago: Calm and cooperation seemed to be the two keyword for Robeson County behavior after Mother Nature dropped four inches of snow Monday and packed it with a solid layer of ice. With the new sun today an an expected thaw people who reside in low-lying areas, especially near the Lumber River, should be on the lookout for possible flood conditions later this week. A notable lack of wrecks and fender-benders marked the past 48 hours, as people regarded discretion the better part of valor.

Five Years Ago: The snow and ice deposited on Robeson County by the winter storm that struck Wednesday should melt away in the next day or two. The National Weather Service is predicting daytime temperatures to rise steadily all week and reach 70 on Friday. There is a 50 percent chance of showers Thursday and Friday

One Year Ago: In a scaled-down event, the Lumbee Tribe witnessed an exchange of power Thursday as John Lowery became the seventh man to take on the chairmanship and Harvey Godwin Jr. made his final farewell.

On Jan. 9, 1878, Tabitha Holton became the first North Carolina woman licensed to practice law. She and her brother Samuel had a law firm in Dobson. All three of her brothers were also attorneys, and she reportedly developed an understanding of the law by tutoring her siblings.

On Jan. 9, 1951 construction of the World’s Largest Chair, also known as the Big Chair, began in Thomasville. The chair was built to commemorate the regional furniture industry, specifically Thomasville Furniture. Six months later the colossal steel and concrete seat was finished and stood an impressive 30 feet tall.

On Jan. 10, 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.

On Jan. 11, 1935, aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean.

On Jan. 11, 1964, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issued “Smoking and Health,” a report that concluded that “cigarette smoking contributes substantially to mortality from certain specific diseases and to the overall death rate.”

