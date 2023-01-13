ST PAULS — “You can put speed bumps every 10-15 feet if you want,” said St. Pauls police chief Mike Owens at the inaugural meeting of the St. Pauls Board of Commissioners.

Despite multiple absences — a pastor set to give the invocation and Public Works Director Daniel Holloman — the board and department heads threw open the doors to the new year with the return of traffic and speeding issues, updates on the water treatment facility, and with two sharp strikes of gavel on wood, Mayor Elbert Gibson brought St. Pauls into 2023.

Town Clerk and Interim Town Administrator Debra McNeill said an appraisal for the water treatment facility looked fine but could not be submitted yet because the person charged with submitting it needed to renew a license.

Gibson asked police chief Mike Owens if the flashing signs displaying how fast a driver is going were effective in curbing speeding.

“From what I see they slow down for the signs and then they speed up,” Owens said, adding the big trucks are the worst because it takes them longer to stop.

Owens explained that radar data from the signs on Burlington and Broad Streets showed drivers averaged 33 mph in the 35 mph zone. Flashing light signs were mentioned in relation to the school zone and concrete blockades were mentioned as necessary for dealing with speeding in that area in conjunction with the signs.

Owens said the speed bumps presently require being moved back into place every two to three hours, a problem he said could be remedied by affixing them to the pavement with spikes.

“I volunteer for a speed bump in front of my house as a test,” Commissioner John Gudauskas Jr. joked.

“How about Clark and Armfield Street,” asked Commissioner Joseph Weindel.

Commissioner Patterson asked about another problematic street.

“All of ‘em are bad,” Owens said.

Police cameras were significantly discussed at the meeting. Owens said the town police had been offered the option of chargeable drop cameras called flex cameras.

From Owens’ explanation these flex cameras are capable of observing 60-80,000 cars before requiring recharging, though he stated the movable cameras are more expensive.

“With these cameras,” Owens said, “We can stick ‘em on any pole we want to.”

Construction work on widening Interstate 95 also drew ire at the meeting.

“I stayed behind ‘em for an hour and a half,” said Patterson.

When asked if congestion from Interstate 95 ever spilled over into the town, Gudauskas said 301 was just very busy.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get that project finished,” Mayor Pro-Tem Evans Jackson said in reference to the Johnson Street project.

Jackson said it seemed to him that removing an area out from under water would be better, but they’re still doing environmental studies. Jackson also said one of the town’s ambulances quit working the day prior and both ambulances could be unusable for an extended time period.

Jackson said someone had asked him when Christmas trees would be picked up.

“I put mine in the attic so I don’t have to worry about that,” said Mayor Gibson.

“It’s almost that most glorious time when you can start setting times for the budget workshop,” Gudauskas said.

If Holloman had been in attendance, he would’ve presented two awards to members of the public works departments who were described as going far above and beyond the call of duty in their service to the town.

At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss personnel and economic development.

