PEMBROKE — The town of Pembroke is seeking a police chief to fill the post vacated by former chief James Jones Jr. Presently, Captain Adrian Hunt has assumed Jones’ responsibilities as the Interim Chief of Police.

“Whatever the town needs me to do,” Hunt said, “I’m happy to do it.”

“Based upon a review of Mr. Jones’ performance with the Town since his employment, the decision was made to offer him the opportunity to resign and he was in agreement to do so,” Town Manager Tyler Thomas stated.

Thomas said Jones resigned on Dec. 8 last year and stated the process for consideration of the next police chief had not yet been determined.

Interim police chief Hunt previously filled the post when Edward Locklear resigned in October 2021. Former chief Jones took office in 2022 on June 13.

When asked to further explain why Jones resigned, Thomas said he did not think it was appropriate to elaborate further.

“It was determined that it was in the best interest of the Town – and its police department – to ask Mr. Jones to step down,” Thomas said after the previous answer.

Regarding the police department, Thomas said the greatest need for police personnel is current in the detective department.

“We currently have two vacancies within that division. The police department is actively seeking eager, committed candidates for those positions,” Thomas stated.

“We’ve had some interest in that also,” Hunt said when asked about the detective jobs.

Thomas said the department is also looking for auxiliary candidates.

Hunt said the department was looking at the background of two people they were hoping to get on the road. He did say the department had experienced turnover, and was currently writing up grants to address problem areas.

“I think it’s due to a lack of interest in the law enforcement profession at this time,” Hunt said, though he did add an increase in salary was working because it had succeeded in attracting new applicants.

Hunt explained he believed the primary reason for low interest in law enforcement was economic. In his words people were looking to enhance their salaries, just to live month to month.

Hunt said the department had recently experienced success with their community outreach programs.

“That would probably be our biggest success,” Hunt said.

Hunt said the department had participated in a well-attended National Night Out and last Christmas season’s Shop with a Cop, in which 47 children in need participated.

