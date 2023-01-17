LUMBERTON — The Blood Connection will be on the campus of Robeson Community College Thursday aboard the blood mobile from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As an incentive, donors will receive a $70 e-gift card.

“Historically blood donor turnout drops in the early months of each year making it difficult to keep the shelves stocked for local hospital patients in need,” an email from The Blood Connections reads. “62% of the US population are eligible to donate blood; however only 3% do. We need dedicated donors … to change these statistics.”

The Blood Connection Bus will be set up on the west side of campus, between Buildings 11 and 12 to make it more centrally located for faculty, staff, and students. The bus is bright read, so it cannot be missed, parking will be available in the adjacent lots for visitors from the community.

“We are pushing to get over 75 units,” Jamie Collins, the Director of Campus Operations stated. “It’s a great opportunity for to make a difference and grab $70 in e-gift cards.”

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment on The Blood Connections website at https://donate.thebloodconnection.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/201939.