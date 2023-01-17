PEMBROKE — Programs continue this week for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s annual MLK Week.

Organized by the Office of Student Inclusion & Diversity and the MLK Week Committee at UNCP, MLK Week — celebrated from Jan. 14-21 — recognizes the accomplishments of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and fosters conversations about social justice, civic issues, and engagement in the community.

Events to be held during MLK Week include:

Wednesday, Jan. 18

MLK Week of Service: CARE Resource Center – Food Pantry Stocking. Assist with restocking the shelves and refrigerators with food from Walmart from 10 a.m. to noon in the CARE Resource Center. Learn more information about the event.

MLK Week of Service: Hope Alive – Packing Backpacks. Help pack backpacks with non-perishable food items for local children from 2 to 5 p.m. Limited transportation will be provided. Learn more information about the event at https://serve.uncp.edu.

The Community Cafe is sponsored by the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity from 3-5 p.m. to bring diverse perspectives to share knowledge, thoughts, experiences, and ideas towards a common goal. Reflecting on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work and his role in grassroots activism, the first cafe will discuss how UNCP can continue to develop best practices to develop our students into change agents.

Thursday, Jan. 19

MLK Week of Service: Lumberton Housing Authority — Painting Playground. Help repaint a playground in Lumberton from 9 to 11 a.m. Limited transportation will be provided. Learn more information about the event at https://serve.uncp.edu.

Join the Office of Student Inclusion & Diversity in the mall of the Chavis Student Center from noon to 2 p.m. to watch recordings of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving some of his notable speeches.

MLK Week of Service: Lumberton Parks and Recreation – Park Cleanup. Assist with cleaning up Luther Britt Park in Lumberton from 2 to 4 p.m. Limited transportation will be provided. Learn more information about the event at at https://serve.uncp.edu.

Friday, Jan. 20

MLK Week of Service: Partners in Ministry – Youth Mentoring. Join us to mentor the youth of Scotland County from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Laurinburg. Limited transportation will be provided. Learn more information about the event at at https://serve.uncp.edu.

Saturday, Jan. 21

MLK Week of Service: Student Government – Campus Cleanup. Join the Student Government to clean up the UNCP campus from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Learn more information about the event at https://serve.uncp.edu.

The Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity, the MLK Week Committee, the Career Center, Community and Civic Engagement, and UNCP Athletics sponsors MLK Week.

For more information, visit uncp.edu/mlk or contact the Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity at 910-521-6508 or osid@uncp.edu.