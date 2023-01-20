LUMBERTON — Raetta Coleman, the program director of surgical technology at Robeson Community College, was recently re-appointed to another 2-year term to the State Assembly Leadership Committee for the Association of Surgical Technologists.

Coleman is also the site evaluator for the Accreditation Review Council on Education in Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting.

“It makes me feel good because I am going in to review programs to make sure they are doing everything correctly, as far as the education students are getting and following guidelines we are supposed to follow in teaching,” Coleman said. “It is an honor to serve on the board.”

Coleman has been employed at RCC for 10 years, initially as the clinical coordinator before stepping into the director position for surgical technology.

