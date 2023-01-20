5 people win their Fair Share

LUMBERTON —The Lumber River United Way celebrated a successful 2022 Campaign, meeting a goal of $625,000 before the end of the year.

Fair Share donors make up a large portion of United Way’s annual campaign. More than 250 Fair Share donors pledged or contributed $75,849.62 towards the 2022 Campaign.

“As a group, Fair Share donors are the third largest contributing pool of monies to United Way’s annual campaign,” stated Tate Johnson, the executive director for Lumber River United Way.

The final Fair Share main event was hosted at Lumberton’s newest entertainment event center The 402 Venue on Jan. 10. More than 60 people attended the event to determine a winner of the $5,000 giveaway sponsored by Peterson Automotive. The 30 Fair Share finalists also received a $50 gas gift card sponsored by CITGO and John’s Fuel Service of Red Springs. Robeson County 4-H provided freshly popped popcorn and bottled water as refreshments to the attendees.

“Peterson Automotive supports United Way for their efforts to provide funding to local nonprofits, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and other community initiatives. United Way is a one-stop shop for supporting the community,” said Shon Pevia, general manager of Peterson Automotive.

After 25 Fair Share finalists’ names were pulled during the reverse lottery at The 402 Venue, the five remaining Fair Share finalists decided to split the $5,000 giveaway sponsored by Peterson Toyota. A first in United Way’s history of hosting an annual Fair Share giveaway.

The winners were: Curtis Michaud, Lumberton Fire Department; Shannon Johnson, Flo-Tite Valve & Controls; Tammy Kinlaw, Flo-Tite Valve & Controls; Bryon Sampson, International Paper; and Bill French, City of Lumberton.