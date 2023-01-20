LUMBERTON — The Lumber River United Way has added five community leaders to its 2023 board of directors.

The new members are Ashley Locklear, Demetrice Patterson, Justin Boster, Zac Greene and Anna Clark.

“We are excited to have these new members bring their perspectives and expertise to the Lumber River United Way Board,” said Executive Director Tate Johnson. “We work across many sectors to improve the health, education, and financial stability of all people in Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson counties. We value the collective wisdom and leadership of our dedicated board members who are passionate about making our communities a better place,” he added.

The new members join a group of volunteers bringing the board total to 16, including current board members Board President Dr. Cathy Gantz, Gary Locklear, Johhny Robertson, Debbie Branyon, Pamela Wright, Linda Branch, Danielle McLean, Andrew Jacobs, Denise Ward, Meredith Bounds and Randy Ellis.

“Lumber River United Way brings together people and resources to tackle complex issues and drive sustainable positive change, goals for 2023 include expanding initiatives in Bladen and Hoke Counties such as On The Spot and creating a fundraiser, the Lucky Duck Derby, to add a revenue stream for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and to increase the number of children enrolled in the program,” Gantz said.

To learn more about the Lucky Duck Derby and United Way’s impact in Bladen, Hoke, and Robeson Counties, visit lumberriveruw.org

Lumber River United Way operates under a “Community Impact” model. Community Impact means United Way is focused on improving systems that make life better for everyone in our community, not just assisting individuals in need.