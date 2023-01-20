ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Mount Zion Church Road, Red Springs; McGirt Church Road, Maxton.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Maxton; Ronald Boulevard, Lumberton; Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Snake Road, Lumberton; Ward Store Road, Fairmont; Fayetteville Street, Lumber Bridge.

LARCENY: An incident of larceny at Highway 130, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Atkinson Road, Orrum; Coy Road, St Pauls; Jaylen Drive, Lumberton.