NEW BERN — Jamie Christopher Henderson, 47, of Robeson County, was sentenced to 27 years in prison Wednesday. The sentence followed a trial last year where a jury found him guilty of all charges for drug trafficking and illegal possession and use of guns to further his drug trafficking.

“Henderson is a former federal felon who went back to a life of crime. He shot two people at a local racetrack and was found to be trafficking narcotics with stolen handguns and an AR-15,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “His 35-year sentence should stand as a warning. Gun violence and drug trafficking will put you in the fast lane to federal prison.”

“The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the hard work and efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in prosecuting this particular case,“ said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “This is yet another opportunity to rid our county of a dangerous drug trafficker and felon with a gun that continues to wreak havoc throughout the county. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ridding our county of crime and this is an example of that commitment as we continue our partnerships with federal law enforcement.”

The investigation was initiated after reports of a shooting at the Thunder Valley Racetrack in Robeson County. Henderson shot two people at the racetrack, ran away, and obtained a ride from a local citizen. When the citizen refused to take Henderson any further down a dirt road, Henderson pulled out a handgun, shot the driver’s radio, and continued to run.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued to investigate and identified where Henderson was living and obtained a search warrant. As detectives approached, they saw Henderson toss a handgun under a car in the front yard. When recovered, the handgun was found to be loaded. Baggies of cocaine and crack were found next to the handgun. Inside of the house, detectives seized two more loaded handguns that were stolen, a loaded AR-15 style rifle, and more cocaine and crack along with baggies and digital scales for selling drugs.

Further investigation revealed a series of videos of Henderson at the house in the days leading up to the search warrant. In these videos, Henderson could be seen selling drugs at all times of the day and night. And in most videos, Henderson was armed with at least one handgun or a rifle. In some instances, Henderson could be seen with multiple firearms while pointing the rifle at approaching cars.

At sentencing, Henderson’s violent history with guns was highlighted. In 2005, he pled guilty in federal court to felon in possession of a firearm after he led detectives on a car chase while pointing a loaded rifle at them.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tyler Lemons and Katherine Englander prosecuted the case.

