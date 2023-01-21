Kevin Cherry, deputy secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and director of the Office of Archives and History, reads the marker celebrating the Battle of Hayes Pond for the crowd Thursday as they gathered for the unveiling near Maxton.

A young Jim Jones in the right corner. By his account he had a rifle and pistol inside the coat.

Another shot of the captured Klan banner wrapped around the Lumbee, Simeon Oxendine and Charlie Warrriax, who won the Battle of Hayes Pond.

The banner held by the victorious Lumbee, Simeon Oxendine and Charlie Warriax, following the Battle of Hayes Pond.

Fornmer Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. told about 100 tribal members gathered at Hayes Pond on Jan. 19, 2016 that they were “standing on hallowed ground,” where tribal members in 1958 ran the KKK out of Robeson County.

MAXTON — “There’s the Grand Wizard,” someone shouted in the frigid pitch-dark night before a James Cole, Klan leader and state-line crossing agitator, was beating a hasty retreat.

Cole’s battered, bullet-riddled vehicle was clanking away down the highway — on his tire rims — as he fleed the Lumbee he’d tried and failed to intimidate.

This Jan. 18 marked the 65th anniversary of the Battle of Hayes Pond in 1958, which was hardly the first battle for many of the Lumbee who fought and defeated the Klan that night.

Some of the Lumbee there were World War II veterans, like Simeon Oxendine, who had braved Nazi anti-aircraft fire and fighters over Germany in a B-17 bomber, according to Dr. Dean Chavers in an article he penned on the battle.

According to reporter Charles Craven, the Lumbee who had assembled did so in the bitter cold, with a single lightbulb and car headlines lighting up the night.

Recounting the battle

On Jan. 20 a pair of Lumbee tribe members, Jack Lowery and Dr. Jim Jones, retold their experiences of the Battle of Hayes Pond with tribal chairman John L. Lowery in attendance.

Jack Lowery grew up right across from the university, now the University of North Carolina-Pembroke. He’s now a practicing criminal lawyer in Tennessee. served in the state legislature, and is one of the co-founders of Cracker Barrel. Lowery was a senior at the university in 1958 when he participated in Hayes Pond.

“I just knew the Klan was coming to our county,” Lowery said, “and it was an insult.”

“They were going to burn a cross, and we weren’t going to let that happen,” Lowery said, adding that historically the Klan followed up cross burnings with lynching.

In 1958, Dr. Jones was attending Wake Forrest and studying medicine. He was the first minority student to be admitted to the establishment and later became a missionary doctor and was offered but did not accept the position of surgeon general.

According to Lowery, the story began with a judging trying a divorce case between a white woman and a Lumbee man had commented he didn’t understand why the woman had married in the first place, his bigoted remark drawing the ear of Klan leader James “Catfish” Cole. Chavers’ article described two prior cross burnings, the first on the lawn of a Lumbee woman dating a white man in Saint Pauls, and the second in the yard of a Lumbee family living in a white neighborhood.

After these cross burnings Cole’s group announced a rally in the vicinity of Maxton at Hayes Pond, which upset people to a point where ammunition in Pembroke stores was completely emptied out by incensed Lumbee.

The governor had learned of the brewing trouble, Lowery explained, and sent 50 highway patrolmen to be placed around the perimeter. The sheriff, Malcolm McLeod, attempted to quell the situation, and according to Jones had an agreement with the highway patrol to stay back for a time.

Ready for a fight

“He would give the Lumbees 15 minutes to take care of business,” Jones said.

When Jones returned from Wake Forrest, he saw the streets were packed and many people there were armed. In addition to the Lumbee veterans, the Lumbee side also included women, and college students like Lowery and Jones.

“What are you packing?” someone asked Jones.

He’d never owned anything more dangerous than an air rifle.

“I’ll fix that,” was the reply, and Jones was given two guns.

Jones described “thousands” of firing weapons in the night, and said he had never experienced combat.

“When he shot out the light,” Jones said, “It sounded like what I assumed combat sounded like.”

Mercifully, though the battle was not completely free of violence, nobody died. Lowery was grabbed by two highway patrol officers, but released when they spotted a boy running past holding an M1 rifle.

Jones was pulled down to the ground by another participant during the fighting. He gives credit to God for the lack of deaths, because Hayes Pond was fought at extremely close range.

“It was a great wonder somebody didn’t get killed. The Lord must have been looking out for all of us,” Lowery said, “We used amazing restraint.”

Jones said everyone at Wake Forrest congratulated him on what he and the Lumbee had done, which had won them a place in Life Magazine, though Jones feared discovery of his participation might result in expulsion.

After the battle, Jones was called into the dean’s office at Wake Forrest. He was not then aware of multiple Life Magazine issues chronicling the battle, and was stunned when he was asked to identify himself, clearly shown in the right corner of a picture wearing a trench coat. According to Jones the coat concealed a rifle and a pistol.

By Jones’ account the dean was “a good guy,” and Jones told him the Klan had been taught a lesson. Then the dean asked him to identify the subject in the right corner of the picture. And though Jones said both men were aware it was a lie, he quickly responded.

“That’s my cousin, sir,” Jones said, “People are always getting us mixed up.”

“It turned out to be a tremendous embarrassment to the Klan,” Jones said.

“It got some real positive press,” Lowery said, describing a Charlotte Observer cartoon wherein the Grand Wizard was drawn running back across the state line, an arrow stuck in his posterior.

“A South Carolina KKK leader was ordered to surrender today,” wrote Bloys Britt in The Robesonian not long after the battle, “on a charge of inciting a riot between Klansmen and Indians. Sheriff Malcolm McLeod said if the Rev. James Cole, 33, of Marion, S.C., did not meet the deadline, he would begin legal proceedings for his arrest in South Carolina.”

The Raleigh News and Observer went further, adding the quotation marks of shame around “Reverend” when referring to Cole, and both the Observer and the Greensboro Daily News characterized Cole as a coward and a bully, an impression strengthened by Britt’s article, which illustrated the Klan agitator as a sodden rabblerouser with a history of petty offenses involving drunkenness and driving.

“I eagerly sat through the trial in Lumberton,” said Jones, referring to Cole’s trial, where he was found guilty.

According to Chavers, Cole died around two years later in a car accident.

Hayes Pond was as much the collapse of the false and mythologized image of the Klan created in even Southern newspapers painted the organization as bedsheet-headed stooges- as it was the beginning of a new era for the Lumbee as a watershed in tribal history which had catalyzed tribal pride.

“When I was young,” Lowery said, “you were not taught to be proud of being Lumbee.”

Lowery said he had always been proud, though there was no formal tribal organization present. He said there were no powwows, and nowhere to learn about culture, and instead, he’d only had Hollywood movies as references.

After the Battle of Hayes Pond, Lowery said he was proud to be Lumbee, and the tribe was, too.

News coverage of the event in 1958, wasn’t perfect, as evidenced by an article claiming their was no racial divide in the area, flagrantly incorrect given the year it was written, when segregation was still in place. Lowery said he remembered when there were three water fountains, and prejudice was much worse.

Towards the end of the meeting, the participants looked forward, at what lessons the past held for the present day.

“Neither one of us was rich,” Lowery said of himself and Jones, “and we had to work for everything we got.”

“I never wanted anything given to me,” Jones said, “All I want is a fair chance.”

Lowery said not to wait around for the government to sustain them, and instead get up, get out, and get after what they wanted. Jones also stated though he’d been asked to take the position of surgeon general, he believed a Black candidate had been better qualified for the position, and saw his belief vindicated when in his words, they proved to be one of the best surgeon generals the county had ever known.

Jones said he did not agree with the view that minorities needed handouts, and suggested education as the best path to success, saying his grandmother had taught him that education is the great equalizer.

To conclude, the chairman thanked Jones and Lowery for being trailblazers, though earlier in the meeting, Lowery succinctly summarized the legacy of the Battle of Hayes Pond, saying they had let the world know the Lumbee people were good, but wouldn’t be pushed around.

“There has not been a major Klan presence in North Carolina since that time.”

