LUMBERTON — The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair was presented with the Innovation Award from the North Carolina Association of Agricultural Fairs at its annual convention in Cary.

The innovation award is presented to fairs based on new exhibits or entertainment that educate, attract new audiences and or substantially improve the experience for fairgoers.

This year, thanks to a partnership with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, and the Extension Master Gardener volunteers a new Native American Herbal Medicinal Wheel display was created for folks to educate themselves about a variety of plants.

The circular garden included a sidewalk that the Master Gardener’s raised funds for and installed with the cooperation of the Fair Board. Many of the plants were propagated and donated by the Master Gardeners who researched plants to include in sections of the wheel to replicate the colors of a traditional Native American Medicinal Wheel. These plants were important to the Lumbee Tribe.

The Master Gardeners partnered with the Dirty Rascals Jr. Master Gardener 4-H Club to create four totem poles that were capped with solar lights. Additionally, 4-H Day Campers had an opportunity to visit the garden and assist with maintenance prior to the fair. An informational sign explaining the project and thanking the sponsors with a QR code was placed at the garden to encourage individuals to engage in the experience.

With this permanent exhibit in place the medicinal wheel will continue to educate fairgoers and allow for other educational opportunities on the grounds as school field trips occur throughout the year. The Master Gardeners will continue to care for the site by adding plants and maintaining the garden.

Fair President Tim Taylor can be reached via phone at 910-734-6315 or via email at [email protected]