LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College has announced the officers elected for the Student Government Association. Students elected Accyonia Williams as their SGA and Jessica Perez-Rojas as vice President for 2023.

Williams is a full-time student enrolled as a Pre-Health Nursing major. She has one child, Grayson. She states that she hopes to make the college more engaging and to get more students involved.

“I want to be a listening ear to students, faculty, and staff,” Williams said. “I want to help as much as I can for the team, the community, and the family.”

“We are a family, and family is always here for you,” Williams stated as she reflected on her experience with RCC. Williams would love to see a sports team at RCC and wants to help raise money to get one established.

“I love sports,” Williams said. “RCC just held its first Homecoming and I just want to keep seeing us move forward.”

Williams said she hopes to continue the Homecoming celebrations and already has many ideas in store for the 2023 event. She said she would also like to see faith-based clubs on campus and would love an opportunity to start one in which she can share her faith with other believers.

Perez-Rojas is a student enrolled in the early college on campus. In May, she will graduate with an associate of science and a high school diploma. She hopes to one day become a nurse. “This was something new, I have never run for office before,” stated Perez-Rojas. “It is very exciting.” Perez-Rojas hopes to do something different during her term as VP.

“I hope to see a change and leave a legacy, something that can be built upon and improved,” Perez-Rojas said. “I want everyone to see the student’s perspective.” Perez-Rojas has loved all the student-centered events on campus, also mentioning the college’s

first Homecoming, Made in Robeson Day, and other opportunities given to meet counselors and advisors. “I would like to see more of that,” Perez-Rojas stated. “It has been nice to meet counselors, talk with advisors, visit with businesses and get free items.” Overall, Perez-Rojas has enjoyed her experience at RCC and has learned a valuable lesson about education. “It’s never too late… You are never too young and you are not too old to learn,” Perez-Rojas said. “I had a classmate that was 58 years old. She came out here and tried her best. She had a few issues with using a computer, but she got through it.” Perez-Rojas encourages others to attend Robeson Community College, saying there is something for everyone. “People should take advantage of the resources here at RCC – there is BLET, GED, ESL,” she stated. “There’s just so much opportunity available.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]