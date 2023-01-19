LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College Foundation has planned a Ladies Night Out Fundraiser to establish a scholarship called Elevating Women in Leadership. The event will take place 5-10 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the Student Center in Building 13.

“We are utilizing this fundraiser in order to create scholarships for RCC students,” stated Heather Seibles, donor and major gift specialist. “The Elevating Women in Leadership scholarship will be for females who want to be leaders in their field and have career goals of being future entrepreneurs, working in business or for a corporation.”

Seibles says she hopes that the RCC Foundation will be able to create two scholarships from the earnings of this event.

The RCC Foundation is offering two different package deals for this Valentines celebration.

General admission is $20. This covers craft and food vendors, Locklear’s award-winning wines, light refreshments, a chance to win door prizes, and the King’s 360 photo booth.

The VIP All Access Pass, open to people over the age of 21, costs $50 and includes the general admission package, paint and sip with private group instruction, two complimentary glasses of wine, charcuterie boards, hot oil hand massage or paraffin wax, and an entry to VIP raffle for exclusive prizes.

“It’s something fun to do as a collective and it’s for a good cause,” said Seibles. “It’s a great way for women to celebrate the Valentine’s Day season.”

Vendors are also encouraged to reach out to the RCC Foundation. For $25 vendors can get one six-foot table and have an opportunity to sell items during the event.

For more information or to purchase a ticket contact Heather Seibles at 910-272-3235 or [email protected]