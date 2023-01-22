RALEIGH — The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 36 new troopers today at a graduation ceremony held for the 157th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony commemorates 27 weeks of extensive training to prepare the graduates for a rewarding career in law enforcement.

The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00 a.m. Department of Public Safety Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr. served as guest speaker and provided congratulatory remarks to the graduates. The oath of office was administered by Judge Jeffrey K. Carpenter of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“As new state troopers, we feel you are ready to fulfill this role and be ambassadors who represent the State Highway Patrol,” said Johnson. “My charge to you is to be a leader in your community by your actions, your character and your important role as a law enforcement officer.”

These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to begin a demanding field training program.

For questions contact Sgt. Marcus Bethea via email at [email protected]