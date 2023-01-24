BLADENBORO — Bladenboro police are seeking to identify the alleged suspect in a break-in and are asking the public to help.

On Jan. 23 a break-in was reported at the Fast Mart Convenient Store located on West Seaboard Street Bladenboro.

Pictured below is surveillance camera footage of the alleged suspect. Any information pertaining to this individual’s identification should be submitted to Bladenboro Police Department officers or Chief William Howell. All information and providing parties will remain anonymous.