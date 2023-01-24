ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Ricco Lane, Lumberton; Chicken Road, Rowland; Beam Road, Lumberton.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Knapdale Road, Lumber Bridge; Stafford Drive, Pembroke; Preston Road, Maxton; Highway 71 North, Maxton.

LARCENY: An incident of larceny at Red Hill Road, Maxton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Windtree Road, Lumber Bridge; Vergie Drive, Lumberton; Locklear Road, Lumberton; Highway 710 South, Rowland.