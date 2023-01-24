LUMBERTON — When Scottie Locklear, CPC, was hired for the medical office administration program at Robeson Community College, he knew he wanted to sit for the national board examination. The Certified Professional Coder Certification was required to teach two courses in the program, so as he said he “jumped right in” and started preparing for the exam.

The CPC is considered the gold standard in the medical coding profession and is highly sought after by employers in the healthcare industry.

“It was a 4-hour exam with 100 questions…You had to know coding for any kind of medical procedure,” Locklear said, who passed the exam with flying colors. “I worked hard to get those initials behind my name, but it was a big benefit because now I know what to prepare our students for and let them know what they can expect.”

Locklear hopes to incorporate the examination into the Medical Office Curriculum, so that when students graduate, they’ll be prepared to sit for the national exam and join him as a certified professional coder in the growing field of medical coding.

