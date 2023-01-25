RED SPRINGS — Corey Grant Leak of Red Springs spent 27 years in prison for murder and has now been charged in connection to the shooting deaths of three people and the injury of a fourth person, according to a prepared statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Red Springs Police Department received a call about an incident on Samuel Williams Drive. According to police chief Brent Adkins, while the Red Springs police got the initial call, they only secured the scene, in addition to the Maxton Police Department, Red Springs Fire Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division responded to the scene.

At approximately 2:46 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the incident and on arrival found James Elijah Beauregard, Donald Kendrick Williams, and Sierra Nicole Wherry, all of Red Springs, deceased and a fourth person injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The fourth injured victim was transported to a local medical center to be treated.

That same day at approximately 4:30 p.m., Leak was arrested in the area of N.C. 71 North and Bryant Circle, Maxton by sheriff’s office deputies.

Leak is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Leak was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Sheriff Detention with no bond and a one million dollar bond for the other offenses. Leak is the nephew of the Biggs and first cousin of Williams and Wherry, and Leak and Beauregard grew up together in the same community.

Leak served almost 27 years in the North Carolina Department of Corrections for first-degree murder and is currently on parole.

Leak was charged with a murder of Arreatta “Sasue” Scott that occurred on Dec. 29, 1993. On July 12, 1996, Corey Leak was sentenced to life in prison for the death Scott. Leak was released on Oct. 12, 2020 and has not been charged with any criminal offenses since he was released.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the motive for the shootings appears to be an argument about money. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as news becomes available.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.