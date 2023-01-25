RED SPRINGS — “What’s disturbing about Corey is that he’s 46 years old, but he’s spent half his life in prison,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

An eagle-eyed Robeson County resident alerted law enforcement to the suspect in a triple homicide leading to the capture of suspect Corey Leak, now in custody.

The day after the homicide in Red Springs and the arrested of suspect Corey Leak, now charged with multiple offenses related to the crime, Wilkins stepped behind a podium and prepared to address the public.

RELATED STORY: Triple homicide suspect arrested

“This is not a press conference that I looked forward to having,” said Wilkins.

The 911 call was played at the conference. Wilkins described the audio as frantic, with the caller asking the for ambulance.

“Red Springs police officers arrived first,” Wilkins said about the crime scene, at which point the alleged suspect had departed.

“There was some conflicting information about how he left the scene. Some folks said he ran into a wooded area, there’s a huge wooded area right behind it, and a couple of folks said he left on a moped,” Wilkins said.

According to Wilkins as the detectives were on the way he dispatched the SWAT team and contacted the highway patrol so they could use their helicopter to assist in the search. He later stated there were around 30-40 deputies working the crime scene in “a huge effort,” with the assistance of the ATF, highway patrol, and the police departments of Red Springs and Maxton.

“During that time period, shortly after 4:00 p.m. or so, we received a call from a citizen that had spotted our suspect,” Wilkins said, “They had spotted him riding a moped just outside of Maxton. Shortly after that some of our detectives spotted him.”

According to Wilkins’ account at the press conference, Leak saw the detectives and ditched his moped. While he was walking away from a local business, he was surrounded and arrested without further incident. Wilkins said Leak was in the custody of the sheriff’s office the night prior to the conference and described the alleged suspect as cooperative “thus far.”

Leak’s criminal history began on Sept. 23, 1992 when he was charged with two counts of communicating threats, resisting or obstructing a public officer, and assault on a government official.

In 1993 before Leak was sentenced to life imprisonment for the death of Areatta Scott, Leak was also charged with discharging a firearm in city limits and carrying a concealed weapon in Oct. In Dec. he was charged with Scott’s murder and according to Wilkins received a life sentence in 1996, and was released in 2020, and according to Wilkins in under current parole through 2025.

According to Wilkins no drugs were involved, and based on witness statements, the homicides were committed with a handgun, though the weapon has not been recovered. Leak has no bond for the three counts of murder. The million dollar bond is for charges not related to the murders.

“It was over, supposedly, some missing money, and there was an argument about who took his money, and he just lost it,” Wilkins said.

“Now this is a situation I’ve talked about many times before,” Wilkins said, “as recently as another couple of murders we had earlier this month. This is yet another example of a convicted felon that’s walking our streets. And when you do that, those pictures you’ve just seen is what happens.”

“I know a lot of folks want to blame law enforcement,” said Wilkins, “I know a lot of folks want to blame the criminal justice system. I think it’s quite obvious where the blame lies. We’re doing our job. Folks, we’re doing our job. I’m just asking others to do theirs. Had this guy been locked up like he should’ve been, none of this would’ve occurred. If that guy would shoot his own family members, just imagine what he would do to you and I. That’s really what you’ve got to think about here.”

“We want to discuss these victims here,” said Wilkins, holding up a piece of cardboard showing the pictures of the four victims, “because what happened here, we’ve taken away, basically, a family, and the shooter, in this case, Corey Grant, is kin to these folks.”

The four victims all lived in a community in Red Springs called the Bottoms. Wilkins said all of the victims were very well-known and very well respected.

“All of the people that you see here received multiple gunshot wounds,” said Wilkins.

Wilkins said he hoped the only survivor of the four, currently at a hospital, would recover fully from their multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Wilkins the survivor had allowed Leak to reside at their home rather than see him homeless. Donald Williams, who was shot multiple times while trying to escape, and Sierra Wherry, who also died of multiple shots, were brother and sister. James Beauregard was a friend to the victims and the suspect and also died. All the deceased were parents.

Wilkins asked those who were watching the press conference and members of the public to help the family with financial assistance, stating they would not be able to get through this alone.

He stated the survivor was expected to live.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]