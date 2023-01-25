LUMBERTON – George Pate, the lead instructor for the Accounting and Finance program at Robeson Community College, has been selected to give a presentation at the 2023 TACTYC (Teachers of Accounting at Two-Year Colleges) National Conference in Portland, OR. The conference will take place in May.

“I’m very excited,” stated Pate. “I’ve been a member for a number of years and have not been able to attend for almost three years due to COVID restrictions. I’m looking forward to it.”

The chosen topic title for Pate’s presentation will be “Communication and feedback with students requires peanuts and gorilla tape.” Part of the inspiration from this topic, he says lies in how higher education has transformed over the last four years with regard to online learning.

“In this new age, it’s time we learn how to better communicate with our students,” stated Pate.

“We know our subject matter and we know how to teach it, but how can faculty maintain or improve student retention and success in their online classes? When the pandemic hit in early 2020, schools began suspending traditional face-to-face classes, shifting instead to online distance learning. Many institutions and faculty simply were not prepared. When will the next shift to online learning occur?” Pate asks.

Pate also says that the U.S. Department of Education has become more stringent on requirements for online learning in the last few years.

“The US Department of Education issued ‘Final Rules on Distance Education and Innovation’ that went into effect mid-2021,” Pate said. “This action requires regular and substantive interaction between students and instructors to occur in all online classes for which students may use federal financial aid.”

The bottom line?

“Distance learning is not going away… Communication with students that is clear, professional, and in the correct tone will help student retention and success.”

In addition to being a lead faculty member, Pate was also recently named the coordinator of apprenticeship programs at RCC.

“I’m grateful for the chance to advance the apprenticeship program,” stated Pate. “On-the-job training is invaluable, with students being about to earn journeyman certification, apprenticeships can open up so many doors… I hope to provide as many work-based learning opportunities as possible for students”

