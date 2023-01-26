LUMBERTON — Cell phones, smartphones, laptops, tablets and all other electronic devices capable of connecting to the internet or making audio or video recordings are officially banned from the Robeson County Courthouse or any facility where court business is conducted.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Greg Bell, Chief District Court Judge Angelica Chavis McIntyre and Robeson County Manager Kellie Hunt Blue signed the administrative order on Wednesday that goes into effect on March 1.

The order states that “If any unauthorized person does gain entry into any courtroom with such device, he or she shall be subject to contempt powers of the court, and the device is subject to confiscation until the presiding judge decides it may be returned.”

According to the order, the ban was prompted by reasoning that these devices or similar devices have the capability to “injure or incapacitate; and that it is in the interests of justice, safety and order, that action be taken to reduce the risk that such devices are used in a manner as to endanger other and disrupt court proceedings.”

The order does include exemptions to the rule. They are:

— An individual who displays a current identification card issued by Robeson County authorized entry to the courthouse.

—An attorney who displays a current North Carolina State Bar identification card.

—An individual, such as a litigant having evidence stored on such a device will need to present his/her device to the courthouse security personnel who will place it in an evidence bag for use in court. The evidence bag containing the device will be placed in the custody of the bailiff for the particular courtroom and will remain there until the case is tried or continued. The bailiff will escort the person out when his/her case is concluded that day and they will receive the device back when they leave the court building.

—A federal, state and local law enforcement or probation and parole officer who displays his or her credential as such.

— Any juror or pool of jurors that have been given permission to retain the above-described devices by the presiding judge,

—A member of the Office of the Clerk of Superior court.

—All staff members of the offices of the Superior and District Court judges.

—All staff members of the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office.

—All staff members of the Robeson County Public Defender’s Office.