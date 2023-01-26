LUMBERTON — “Three generations of the same family died that day.”

First Sergeant Sherwood Lewis said he had two stories he could tell, the first of which started horrifically, but ended well. The second featured the aforementioned tragedy. He choose the second, which ended with Lewis telling someone much of their family- grandmother, mother, and infant together- died together in a car accident.

“I’m tired of telling people someone has passed away,” Lewis said.

“Robeson County is ranked worst in the state for crashes,” said Andrew Barksdale shortly before the 2023 Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force convened for a meeting. North Carolina Department of Transportation Board Member and Task Force Chairman Grady Hunt said the Vision Zero program consists of increase law enforcement, clergy outreach efforts, and seatbelt education campaigns.

According to the director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program Mark Ezzell, five years ago people not wearing seatbelts was a significant problem. From the information presented at the meeting it has lessened but remains a notable hinderance to safety. Ezzell said repeat offenders are a major problem in Robeson County.

One program used to address the seatbelt issue is the seatbelt citation program. If someone is arrested for the first time for a seatbelt violation they can have the fine dismissed if they attend a one-day training program. As Ezzell stated the ultimate goal is for people to wear seatbelts, and not get fine money. He added officers were often reluctant to fine poor drivers who would be faced with the choice of paying the fine or making essential purchases.

Ezzell said every year they must submit seatbelt reports to the federal government. In the past three years, Ezzell explained, the amount of people in North Carolina wearing their seatbelts was around 80%. Now the number is 90.8%. Ezzell said this was a clear sign the county was making progress.

Ezzel said clergy outreach of Vision Zero is an aspect of the program unique to this part of the country. Reverend Ray Beale, Associate Pastor for Durham’s The Gathering Church, detailed their participation in the program. She said during the Christmas holidays she had worked with Verna Maddox and Talk It Over North Carolina to educate and empower parents to speak with their children about underage drinking.

Reinforcing Ezzel’s earlier point Beale mentioned the cycle of poverty and the expenses incurred from injuries. Beale said she had invited people who had lost young children to alcohol-related crashes and have their stories aired on Spectrum News. She also described another tool in the program, a webinar with a YouTube-inspired aesthetic.

Safety Evaluation Engineer Carrie Simpson of the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Transportation Mobility and Safety Division explained the statistical perspective. Unbelted fatal crashes are up, with the numbers of 71% of male and 50% of female drivers perishing in accidents while unbelted being higher than the state average. Lane departures were a common reason for crashes, and the age group suffering the most unbelted fatalities was 41-50.

“There was an uptick in speed related crashes,” Simpson said, though she attributed the 30% increase in fatalities from 2020 t0 2021 to vehicles running off the road.

For the past five years 82% of the crashes have occurred in rural areas, with 55 mph roads being the most common accident sites. Because of this the statutory 55 mph speed limits are being reviewed to see if the limit is appropriate or should be reduced.

Because fatal crashes are random, Simpson explained, it is sometimes difficult to predict where they will occur.

“We do have fatalities on I95, but we have more in so many other places,” First Sergeant Sherwood Lewis said.

According to Simpson, alcohol-based crashes are down. Ezzell said communities often have an erroneous perception of driving accidents and wrongly believe impaired young drivers are the primary issue.

“Y’all are half the rest of the state,” Ezzell said about alcohol-related crashes.

Lewis said as fatalities go down, injuries go up, and cited the increase in arrests as the reason for the decrease in fatalities. Serious injuries increased by 11% from 2020 to 2021 and by 27% from 2021 to 2022.

The law enforcement personnel shortage was mentioned during the meeting. Lewis said the highway patrol in the state has 199 vacancies, with Lewis having two vacancies. Lewis said filling his two vacancies would by the end of the year allow his department to have 1000 more DWIs by the end of the year.

From 2017 to 2021 the average annual cost of all the crashes in North Carolina was $864,616,733.

31 all-way stops have been installed in Robeson County, most of them in 2021. James Flowers, Deputy Division Traffic Engineer for the NCDOT’s Traffic Service Division, said the all-way stops continue to help save lives.

“People may not like them… but they improve safety,” Lewis said, citing a 37% reduction in crashes.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via phone at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]