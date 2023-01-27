LUMBERTON — Mary Jacobs can often be seen with a smile as she continues her work at PSRC Central Office each day.

February will mark 21 years since Jacobs began working within the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“Ms. Mary always has a smile on her face. She is always willing to help people. In the 10 years that I have been in Robeson County I have never seen Ms. Mary not have a smile on her face,” said Dr. Andre Ramseur, assistant director of the Exceptional Children’s Department.

During her time in the district, she has served in various roles including as secretary of the Planetarium and Academically and Intellectually Gifted Department. And she loves her current role as secretary for the Exceptional Children’s Department.

“One of my favorite duties is working with our Exceptional Children teachers, program specialists and all Central Office staff and being available to assist with their concerns and to take off some of their load,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs is responsible for importing, exporting, maintaining and managing data related to students in the Exceptional Children Program to meet state and federal reporting requirements. She also serves as a source of information for the Every Child Accountability Tracking System districtwide.

“If you are not aware of what our department does, it is a lot to be able to teach and meet the requirements of each child’s IEP (individualized educational plan) and their other needs,” she said.

Jacobs enjoys troubleshooting, problem-solving and helping other people. Nothing makes her workday quite like hearing “I couldn’t have done this without you,” she said.

“When I hear those words, I know that I just made it easier for someone,” she said.

“She’s my go-to person,” Ramseur said. “I don’t think she gets enough recognition for what she does. She and (EC Bookkeeper) Ms. Rosa (Lewis) both, they really are the driving force and backbone of our department.”

When Jacobs is not working, the Lumberton resident enjoys spending time at church. She also enjoys walking, making memories with family members and friends, and traveling as often as she can.

Jessica Horne, Chief Communications Officer, Public Schools of Robeson County, can be reached via phone at 910-671-6000.